Dorothy Mae McMahon
Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Jan. 19, 2020. Age 92 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen. Loving mom of Greg (Chris), Victoria McMahon, Pam (Jim) Powers, and Kurt (Peggy). Proud grandma of 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of John (Karen) Kierstyn and Frank (Patty) Kierstyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Mon. Jan 27 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls at 11 AM. Visitation will be at the Church from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will follow Mass at St. Anthony Church Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020