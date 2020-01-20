Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
N74 W13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
N74 W13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Burial
Following Services
St. Anthony Church Cemetery
Dorothy Mae McMahon

Dorothy Mae McMahon Notice
Dorothy Mae McMahon

Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Jan. 19, 2020. Age 92 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen. Loving mom of Greg (Chris), Victoria McMahon, Pam (Jim) Powers, and Kurt (Peggy). Proud grandma of 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of John (Karen) Kierstyn and Frank (Patty) Kierstyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Mon. Jan 27 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls at 11 AM. Visitation will be at the Church from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will follow Mass at St. Anthony Church Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
