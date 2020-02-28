Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
1023 E. Russell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
1023 E. Russell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Boudreau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Marie Boudreau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Marie Boudreau Notice
Dorothy Marie Boudreau

Greenfield - Born To Eternal Life on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 77 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Loving mother of Ken Boudreau (Tom Lembas), Christine (Douglas) Dzierzak, Mike (Gina) Boudreau, Sandra (Bill) Dodd, William (Jennifer) Boudreau and the late Steven Boudreau. Beloved Nana of Samantha, Jeffrey and Joshua Dzierzak, Taylor Boudreau, Jacob and Rece Dodd, and Nicole and Joseph Boudreau. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents and brothers. She is further survived by her sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, March 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Additional Visitation Wednesday from 9:15 AM-10:15AM at THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 1023 E. Russell Avenue. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow Holy Trinity Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline