Dorothy Marie Boudreau
Greenfield - Born To Eternal Life on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 77 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Loving mother of Ken Boudreau (Tom Lembas), Christine (Douglas) Dzierzak, Mike (Gina) Boudreau, Sandra (Bill) Dodd, William (Jennifer) Boudreau and the late Steven Boudreau. Beloved Nana of Samantha, Jeffrey and Joshua Dzierzak, Taylor Boudreau, Jacob and Rece Dodd, and Nicole and Joseph Boudreau. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents and brothers. She is further survived by her sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, March 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Additional Visitation Wednesday from 9:15 AM-10:15AM at THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 1023 E. Russell Avenue. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020