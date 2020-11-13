Dorothy Marie Disch



(Nee Troy) Born August 15, 1923 in Dubuque, Iowa, the only daughter to Clair and Ada Troy. Died tragically a victim of COVID-19 on November 8, 2020. Devoted wife of Orville A. Disch for 74 years. High school sweethearts, together they rooted the family tree. The fruits of their love, she leaves behind, her caring and loving children Jennifer Lynn (Tom) Hayden, the late Steven Troy Disch, Jeffrey Martin (Elaine) Disch, John Steven (Donna) Disch, Jayne Ann (Michael) Popp and Julie Marie (Jeffrey) Reimer. She was blessed with 18 very cherished grandchildren, the branches to her family tree and 30 adored great-grandchildren that decorate and complete her glorious and magnificent family tree.



Also survived by her loving sister-in-law Kay Halazon, other family and friends.



We thank her grandsons Jon Disch, Joe Popp and Fr. Graziano who bravely comforted and prayed with her at her bedside in her final hours.



We thank Molly, Dawn and Elina for their care. We thank doctors and nurses at Waukesha Memorial for a compassionate end of life, we salute you.



A wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother....she lived...she died.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are pending.









