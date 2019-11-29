|
|
Dorothy Marie Janusz
(nee Wiesner) Passed peacefully to Eternal Life at the age of 94 surrounded by her loving family on November 24, 2019. Dorothy was a long time resident of West Allis, WI and in retirement of Franklin, WI and Deltona, FL. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Raymond J. Janusz DC, her parents Mary and George, and her siblings George, Katherine, Gertrude, Edward and infant Marie. Adored sister of Sr. Elva (Agnes) Wiesner and Teresa Lazon. Loving and caring mother of Marilyn (Jeffrey) Jansen of Jefferson, WI, Dianne (Dr. Gregory) Harbers of DeLand, FL, Dr. Christine Bender New Berlin, WI, John (Gail) of Stotts City, MO, Joseph E. (Amy) of New Berlin, WI and Dr. Raymond M. (Karen) of Brookfield, WI. Proud grandmother of Craig, Cynthia, Mike, Julie, Danielle, Jason, Amanda, Max, Jeannette, David, Michelle, Melissa, Joshua, Jessica, Alexandria, Ariel and Michael. Admiring great-grandmother of Owen, Kaelie, Karissa, Lucas, Ethan, Jason, Marcellus, Austin, Peter, Adabelle, Samantha, Malik, Max, Evalyn, Josiah, Max II and Hailey. Loved by her extended family including many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of Mercy high School and met the love of her life Raymond at the Eagles Club in Milwaukee. She was very devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved celebrating many of their milestones in life. She exemplified nurturing, caring and understanding.
Dorothy was also active in the American Legion Post 444 Auxiliary and Members of the Auxiliary to the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association. She had a passion for swimming, water skiing, boating, hiking and also loved traveling with her Raymond especially to and from their Florida winter home.
Family and friends gathering on Friday December 6, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of the vigil service at 6 PM. Additional gathering will be held at 9 AM prior to 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday December 7, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church 9306 W. Beloit Road. Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Mother and Grandma, your never ending love, kindness, faith and strength are gifts we will cherish forever.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019