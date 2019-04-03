Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Dorothy Marie Lehr

Lehr, Dorothy Marie (Nee Radle) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, March 30, 2019, age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dear Mother of Jacqueline (Patrick) McCrory, Janet (James) Dobernig, Brian (Terrie) Lehr and Susan (James) Baker. Loving grandmother of Peter (Leslie) Baker, Kristin (Sean Crossman) McCrory, James (Emily Rotblatt) McCrory, Phillip Dobernig, Sarah (Tyler) Werwinski, Paige Lehr and Marie (fiance Luke Herder) Dobernig. Great Grandmother of Kylee Wam-Baker and Caleb Baker. Sister in law of Kay Radle and William Lehr. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday April 8th, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church formerly Mary Queen of Heaven (2322 S. 106th St.) 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
