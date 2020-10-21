Dorothy Marie Radziun
Age 87. Our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord Jesus on October 16, 2020. Preceded in death by Chester, her loving husband of 58 years. She is survived by children Janis (Bill Gagliani), Michael, James (Debra), and Debra Marquardt (Doug Wunrow); grandchildren Mitchell, Johannah, Barrett, Hannah, Daniel, and Nathanael; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers Robert and David Zagrodnick. Private graveside ceremony October 28, 2020.