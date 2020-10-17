Dorothy Mary Miller
Sturgeon Bay - Dorothy Mary Miller, 91, of Sturgeon Bay, originally from Milwaukee, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Deeply missed by her husband, Bob; son and daughter, Ed (Sandy) Miller of Baileys Harbor and Kathy (Bill) Kranz of Mequon; two grandsons, Chris Kranz of Mequon and Mike (Julie) Kranz of Grafton; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Kranz; two sisters, Nancy Wilburth of New Berlin and Carol Ziebell of Menomonee Falls; and other relatives.
Funeral service, 11a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with visitation beginning at 10a.m. Facemasks and social distancing required.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53005 with a graveside committal at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Memorials appreciated for The Ridges Sanctuary (PO Box 152, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202 | 920-839-2802); or The Door County Land Trust (P.O. Box 65, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 | 920-746-1359).
Arrangements entrusted with Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay. View full tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
