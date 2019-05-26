|
|
Kosir (Winther), Dorothy Maryland Dorothy Maryland Kosir (Winther), 89, of La Crosse, died in her home on May 25, 2019, with loved ones at her bedside. Born in Milwaukee on July 12, 1929, Dorothy lived in Muskego and other cities across southern Wis. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, daughter, Beth, brother, Freck, and sister, Jewel, and survived by her sister, Nancy, son, Paul, his wife, Lilly, and their sons, Brian and Owen. She is further survived by her son-in-law, David, nieces, nephews and other relatives. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords and Sudokus, and playing cards and Farkle. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Milwaukee. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019