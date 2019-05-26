Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kosir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Maryland (Winther) Kosir

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Maryland (Winther) Kosir Notice
Kosir (Winther), Dorothy Maryland Dorothy Maryland Kosir (Winther), 89, of La Crosse, died in her home on May 25, 2019, with loved ones at her bedside. Born in Milwaukee on July 12, 1929, Dorothy lived in Muskego and other cities across southern Wis. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, daughter, Beth, brother, Freck, and sister, Jewel, and survived by her sister, Nancy, son, Paul, his wife, Lilly, and their sons, Brian and Owen. She is further survived by her son-in-law, David, nieces, nephews and other relatives. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords and Sudokus, and playing cards and Farkle. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Milwaukee. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline