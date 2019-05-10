|
|
Stepien, Dorothy May "Dottie" Dorothy May Stepien (nee Calba) passed away peacefully on Thursday May 2, 2019, at the age of 92. Dottie was born in Kingsford, MI, to Ernest and Edna (Braatz) Calba on August 14, 1926, and grew up in Morgan, WI with her siblings Jeanette, Beryl, Marvin and June. Dottie married Lloyd Stepien on July 1, 1950 at St. Joseph's Church in Chase, WI. Dottie and Lloyd began their 68-year marriage in Sobieski, WI, and eventually moved to Milwaukee, WI, where they lived for more than 50 years. They had two daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Connell of Greendale, WI, and Rebecca Stepien (Shawn Kennedy) of Madison, WI. Dottie was an accomplished executive secretary and bookkeeper, and managed the office and accounts of Commercial Heat Treating, a Milwaukee business that she and Lloyd bought in 1973. She was a working mother throughout her life, but made the time to nurture and guide her two daughters through costume-making, arts and crafts and Girl Scout camping, while working with Lloyd on the farm in Sobieski to raise cattle, grow cucumbers and eventually, to build their beloved log cabin. Dottie and Lloyd were longtime members of St. Augustine parish in West Allis, and they attended services there throughout their lives. Dottie will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity and her organizational skills. Even though she was a quiet person by nature, she would cheerfully feed and accommodate the many friends and relatives that gathered for lawn parties, fish boils and construction events at the cabin in Sobieski, WI. Dottie was a gracious hostess and a true lady. She was a gifted gardener and a feeder of many grateful hummingbirds, and passed her love of gardening on to her daughters. Dottie is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Stepien, her two daughters, her granddaughters Jessica and Erin Connell and her sisters Beryl (Harold) Delzer and June Suttley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jeanette Gnabasik and brother Marvin Calba. A celebration of Dottie's life is being planned for later this summer. Dottie's daughters would like to express our gratitude to the compassionate assisted living staff and the hospice team at St. Camillus, particularly Hillary and Cindy, and to our extended family for their love and support. "'Tis a fearful thing to love what death can touch... And a holy thing, a holy thing, to love. For your life has lived in me, your laugh once lifted me, your word was gift to me.... To remember this brings painful joy." - Judah Halevi
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 10 to May 12, 2019