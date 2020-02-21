Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mezich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mezich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mezich Notice
Dorothy Mezich

Greendale - (nee Ivalis) She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and joined her beloved husband Dick in Heaven on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving mom of Karen Mezich and Lisa (Jeffrey) Maciejewski. Proud grandma of Casey and Sophia. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Lee Ivalis. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The family extends a special thank you to all the family, friends, and hospice workers that have been so supportive during this difficult time.

Visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., on Tuesday, March 10 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline