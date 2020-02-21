|
Dorothy Mezich
Greendale - (nee Ivalis) She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and joined her beloved husband Dick in Heaven on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving mom of Karen Mezich and Lisa (Jeffrey) Maciejewski. Proud grandma of Casey and Sophia. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Lee Ivalis. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
The family extends a special thank you to all the family, friends, and hospice workers that have been so supportive during this difficult time.
Visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., on Tuesday, March 10 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020