Dorothy Morland CernikWauwatosa - Was born into eternal life on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 97 years. She was the youngest daughter of Robert Morland and Mary Jane Morland, (nee Harwood). She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Victor A. Cernik. She is further survived by her two daughters Lynn M. C.(Thomas) Fohr and Barbara V. (Terry) Wex, five grandchildren; Christina Fohr, Jessica (Cory) Grimm, Andrew (Jessica) Wex, Patrick (Britannie) Wex, Meridith (Jeremy) Kraemer, and six great-grandchildren; Jackson, Megan, Caitlynn Grimm, and Cannon, Beau, Madelyn Kraemer.Born in Newcastle, England, Dorothy immigrated to the United States with her family in 1929 and settled in Brooklyn, New York, where she eventually met Victor, were married in 1946, and eventually moved to Victor's hometown of Milwaukee to start their own family in Wauwatosa.Dorothy was a 68 year member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Wauwatosa, where she taught Sunday school, served on the Altar Guild for 30 years, and was a member of St. Monica's Guild and Trinity's Book Club.Dorothy worked locally for Hermes Variety Store (later Drews) in the Village as the assistant manager.Dorothy enjoyed traveling, sewing. knitting, reading, gardening, and attending Brewers games.Dorothy always had a cat and a dog, and loved her children and grandchildren's pets when she could no longer have one of her own.Visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1 PM until time of Funeral Service at 2 PM in the Chapel of the Chimes at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, in Brookfield. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.