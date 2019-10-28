Services
Franklin - (nee Koronkowski). Born to Eternal Life on October 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Frank for 65 happy years. Loving mom of Tom (Kia), Bill (Yuko), Bob, Jim (Sandy) and Joe (Terri). Proud grammy of John, David, Morgan, Michael, Jonah, Julia, Karly and Abby. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial visitation Friday November 8, 2019 from 10:00-10:45 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Fatih Community (9520 W. Forest Home Ave). Inurnment St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Xaverian Missionary Fathers appreciated (4500 W. Xavier Drive, Franklin, WI 53132).

Dorothy's life was all about unconditional love and taking care of others' needs before her own; her modestly, humility and devotion to God were unparalleled. She loved polka dancing, walking with her grandchildren to Lions Legend Park and making the best grilled ham and cheese sandwiches. She enjoyed crocheting and had an affinity for sweet treats, especially schaum tortes and Werther's Original Caramels.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019
