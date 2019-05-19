|
Candlish, Dorothy P. Beloved matriarch Dorothy Candlish passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at her home in Grafton, WI, at the age of 90. She is survived by her children: James (Joan) Klisch, Cheryl (Rick) Zimmermann and Russell (May) Klisch; grandchildren: Rick Jr (Patti), Steve (Jenna), Victoria and Jacqueline; great-grandchildren: Autumn, Marcus, Myles, Breanna, Isaac, and Owen. She is preceded in death by both spouses Joe Klisch and Bob Candlish. Dorothy was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late Frank and the late Helen (nee Kulka) Kaczmarek. She was raised by her mother and her grandparents who lived in Ogema, WI. When her mother remarried a few years later, she was brought back to Milwaukee. She married Joseph Klisch in 1950 and they ran a tavern called the Nightingale in Perkinstown for a few years. When they returned to Milwaukee for Joe's business, American Metal Spinning, they lived in Brown Deer with their three children. After Joe passed away in 1972, she went to work at Relocation Realty, and then Coldwell Banker. When her sons started Lakefront Brewery in 1987, Dorothy gave them a helping hand with bookkeeping and assorted chores around the brewery. In 1981 she married Bob Candlish, and resided in Fond du Lac and then in Grafton. Bob passed away in 1996 and Dorothy continued to live on her own. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12 Noon, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the are appreciated. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome .com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019