Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Dorothy P. Mohr

Dorothy P. Mohr Notice
Mohr, Dorothy P. (Nee Grall) age 97 of Jackson passed away one day prior to her 98th birthday March 15, 2019. Dorothy is preceded in death by husband Donald and daughter Diane. Survived by Gerald (Stephanie), Dennis (Lin), Robert (Deborah), 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren whom she adored. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Service will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Parish, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave, Menomonee Falls. Visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of service. We would like to take this time to thank Ivy Manor for their wonderful care of our Mother. Dorothy will join Donald at their final resting place at Wood National Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
