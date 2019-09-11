Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Bernadette Church
8200 W. Denver Ave.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Bernadette Church
8200 W. Denver Ave.
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
1927 - 2019
(nee Penn) Born May 22, 1927 in Ellendale, ND and Born to Eternal Life September 9, 2019, age 92 years, to join the Heavenly Choirs. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late James. Dear mother of Mary Katherine (David Fifield), Michael (Diane), the late JoAnne, Steven, Robert (Carol), Barbara (Charles) Chapman and Donald. Further survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, Sept. 13, from 4:30-7 PM at St. Bernadette Church, 8200 W. Denver Ave., followed by a Funeral Mass at 7 PM. Interment Saturday 11 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park (please meet in the red parking area). In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernadette Parish would be appreciated.

Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Parish, where she faithfully sang in the choir and generously volunteered her time and talents to the church. Dorothy was the valedictorian at Custer High School for the class of 1945. She went on to become a Medical Technologist at St. Joseph Hospital until she retired to raise her family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
