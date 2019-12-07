|
|
Dorothy R. Berna
(nee Kwiecinski) Died peacefully December 6, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Richard (Dianne), the late Paul, the late Allan and Dawn (Scott) Manial. Proud grandma of Brad, Ben and Brittany. Dear sister of Richard, Edward, Carol, Jim (Darlene), Sandy (Charlie) and preceded in death by Ralph and Robert. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was a lifelong, active member of the Basilica of St. Josaphat Parish. She was a retiree of Inryco after 33 years and then retired from Grebe's Bakery after 32 years.
Memorials to the Basilica of St. Josaphat Foundation appreciated.
Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee) on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment at Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019