Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Dorothy R. "Dottie" (Nowak) Klein Notice
Klein, Dorothy "Dottie" R. (nee Nowak) Beloved wife of the late Lee Moehrig and the late Donald Klein. Caring and beloved aunt to her niece and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Horatio and Meta (nee Jaeck) Nowak and brothers Robert and John. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Dorothy retired from AO Smith company after 40 years of service. Dorothy greatly enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Visitation FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11-1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Internment at Valhalla Memorial Park, 5402 N. 91st St at 2 PM. A special thank you to the staff of Seasons Hospice for your compassionate care, and Nancy for being a true friend, companion and advocate for Dorothy in her final days.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
