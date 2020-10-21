1/
Dorothy R. Kunicki
Dorothy R. Kunicki

Milwaukee - (nee Chycinski) Reunited with her beloved husband, Anthony, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 100. Loving mom of Jerome and Ronald Kunicki. Cherished grandma of Jeremy (Jill) and Danielle (Daniel Truax) Kunicki. Proud great-grandma of Claire, Caroline, Charlie and Catherine Kunicki and Roman and Dean Truax. Dear sister of Laverne Coyer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dorothy was a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and enjoyed helping with the Parish festivals, fish fry's and setting up and playing Bingo. She was a retiree of Milwaukee County. But most of all she cherished and enjoyed spending time with her family. Special thanks to Synergy Home Care and Ascension Home Hospice for their loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26th at 12:00 Noon at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE Catholic Church 3222 South 29th Street. Visitation at church from 11:00 to 11:45 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE Catholic Church
