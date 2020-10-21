Dorothy R. KunickiMilwaukee - Family, Faith, Fun best describes how centenarian Dorothy Rita (nee: Chycinski) Kunicki lived her life. She was reunited with her late husband, Anthony Kunicki, in a peaceful passing in her home Monday, October 19, 2020 while surrounded with love by her 2 sons, Jerome and Ronald Kunicki.Dorothy was born on June 21, 1920 to the late Frank and Clara Chycinski in Milwaukee, WI, where she lived her entire 100 years. She married her beloved husband, the late Anthony Kunicki, on June 20, 1942.Her grandchildren: Jeremy (Jill) Kunicki and Danielle Kunicki (Daniel Truax) and great-grandchildren: Claire, Caroline, Charles, Catherine, Roman and Dean were always her greatest joy.As a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Peace, she was a devote catholic who enjoyed being the life of the party at parish festivals, fish frys and bingo.The oldest of 5, she was preceded in death by siblings Ralph (Rita) Chandler, Elizabeth "Betty" Henry, Florence (Peter) Wielebski and brother-in-law Don Coyer. She is survived by sister Laverne Coyer and many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care given by family members Janet Wielebski, Annie Zynski and Patricia Kunicki as well as the staff at Synergy Home Care and Ascension Home Hospice.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26th at Noon at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE Catholic Church 3222 S 29th St with a church visitation from 11:00 - 11:45 AM. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Dorothy's memory to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.