Dorothy R. Puetzer(nee Wiggers) was born to eternal life on August 6, 2020 at the age of 98 years. She will be missed dearly by Herbert, her loving husband of 75 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (nee Bialecki) and Charles Wiggers.Dorothy is survived by her six children; James and Eunice Puetzer and their family Nicholas (Jessica) Puetzer with Landon and Avery; Katie (Brian) Nash of Chantilly, VA with Lucas, Maya, and Nora; Richard Puetzer of Vail, CO; David and Bonnie Puetzer; Mary and the late Michael Milliren and their family Gregory Milliren and Daniel Mollick of St. Louis Park, MN; Julie (Matthew) Hager of Green Bay, WI with Jayden, Jemma, and Silas; Jeffrey Milliren of St. Louis Park, MN; Margaret and Anthony LaMalfa of Appleton, WI and their family Joseph (Marissa) LaMalfa with Grace and new baby due in September; John (Ayaka) LaMalfa of Arona, Italy; Susan Boomgaarden and her family, Monica Boomgaarden of Golden, CO; Sarah Boomgaarden; Maggie (Travis) Johnson of Wheaton, IL; Jacob Boomgaarden. And her faithful companion JoJo, who will very much miss sleeping on her lap. Her children would describe her as a loving mom with the kindest and most gentle soul who would do anything for them. Those who met her grew fond of her because she truly cared about each person she knew.The family would like to thank the St. Camillus Home Health caregivers, Allay Hospice staff, and most especially all of the staff she encountered at Froedtert Hospital. We would like to extend a special thank you to Sarah G., her nurse on 4SE. Our family feels blessed to have had your kindness and gentle care for our mom and all of us.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Church in Slinger, WI on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Social distancing and masks will be required.