Dorothy R. SielaffAge 92, died peacefully on October 21, 2020. Born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, she was full of gratitude for her parents, Orlo and Elsie Wetzel, her husband John C. Rosenthal to whom she was married for 20 years until his death in 1971, her husband Myron ("Mike") A. Sielaff to whom she was married for 30 years until his death in 201l, Mike's children, Michel Sielaff, Lisa Sielaff, Lori Sielaff Rabion (Marc), and Linda Sielaff, Mike's granddaughter Claire Tietz, her cousins, Karen Krieg Medley and Gregory Krieg, and her many friends whom she treasured. A private service will be held.