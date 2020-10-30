1/
Dorothy R. Sielaff
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy R. Sielaff

Age 92, died peacefully on October 21, 2020. Born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, she was full of gratitude for her parents, Orlo and Elsie Wetzel, her husband John C. Rosenthal to whom she was married for 20 years until his death in 1971, her husband Myron ("Mike") A. Sielaff to whom she was married for 30 years until his death in 201l, Mike's children, Michel Sielaff, Lisa Sielaff, Lori Sielaff Rabion (Marc), and Linda Sielaff, Mike's granddaughter Claire Tietz, her cousins, Karen Krieg Medley and Gregory Krieg, and her many friends whom she treasured. A private service will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved