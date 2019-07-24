|
Trottier-Anderson, Dorothy R. (Nee Schultz) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 76 years. Beloved wife of Jerome "Andy" Anderson. Loving mother of Gary (Lisa) Waszak, Brian (Lisa) Waszak, the late Terry Waszak and Laura (George) Doome. Dear stepmother of Rachael Anderson. Cherished grandmother of Lydia Nastulski, Roman, Sophia, Emilia, Veronica, Lucille Waszak and Collin, Lindsey, Dustin and Carly Doome, and Arlissya Brooks-Currin. Great-grandmother of David James Zankl. Sister of Linda (Ted) Stinson and the late Marilyn Therese Schultz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday July 26, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home Muskego from 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019