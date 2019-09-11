|
|
Dorothy Rasching
Oconomowoc - (nee Jung) Passed away on September 7, 2019 at the age of 99. Formerly, a long-term resident of West Allis, Dorothy was born in West Allis, WI on November 27, 1919. She graduated from West Allis High School where she was both Valedictorian and Salutatorian of her class. She was married to Herbert Rasching on April 1, 1944; they were married 65 years before his death on July 5, 2009. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Theresa Jung, brother Richard Jung, Sr., and sister Helen Uitz.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , Shorehaven, or Channel 10/36 Friends are appreciated.
Special thanks to Shorehaven for the loving care they provided for Dorothy during the six years she was a resident in their Assisted Living and Full Care facilities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019