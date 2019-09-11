Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rasching
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Rasching


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Rasching Notice
Dorothy Rasching

Oconomowoc - (nee Jung) Passed away on September 7, 2019 at the age of 99. Formerly, a long-term resident of West Allis, Dorothy was born in West Allis, WI on November 27, 1919. She graduated from West Allis High School where she was both Valedictorian and Salutatorian of her class. She was married to Herbert Rasching on April 1, 1944; they were married 65 years before his death on July 5, 2009. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Theresa Jung, brother Richard Jung, Sr., and sister Helen Uitz.

Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , Shorehaven, or Channel 10/36 Friends are appreciated.

Special thanks to Shorehaven for the loving care they provided for Dorothy during the six years she was a resident in their Assisted Living and Full Care facilities.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline