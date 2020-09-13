Dorothy Regina GarityDorothy Garity (nee Daniel) passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, shortly after her 95 th birthday. Dorothy was born on a farm near Buckman, Minnesota, the 11th of 12 children. She moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota as a child and moved with her family to Milwaukee when she was 12 years old. She graduated from St. Rose's grade school and West Division High school in Milwaukee.She married Joseph Garity in 1949. Together, they raised 6 children in northwest Milwaukee. Joseph passed away in 1984, and Dorothy continued to live in the family home until 2005. She then moved to Willow Brook Senior Apartment Complex in Brookfield, and moved again in 2015 to All Saints Senior Apartment Complex in Madison. She lived independently until April of this year, when she moved in with her daughter Kathleen in Madison.She was a kind and generous person to everyone she met. She was a loving mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren. She was always willing to help others. Among other volunteer activities, Dorothy volunteered for 40 years to organize and run the monthly bingo game at St. Anne's home.She had a deep-rooted faith and was a long-time member of Our Lady of Sorrows parish in Milwaukee.Dorothy loved to play cards, especially Sheepshead, Euchre, and Cribbage. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. She also enjoyed bowling and golfed until she was well into her 80s. She loved the ocean, and when her travels found her there, she would always say, "I want to get my feet wet."When card games and Rummikub can again be played, she will be missed at the tables at All Saints Senior Apartments.She is survived by her 6 children Dennis (Marie Franzosa), Maureen, Timothy (Maggie Kuechler), Rosemary (Pauls Youkhanna), Kathleen, and Geralyn; by grandchildren Diana (Theodore Kalivas), Dylan, Matthew (Leigh Mahlum), Patrick, Samantha, and Sean; and by great-grandson Alexander. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Rose (Kenneth) Martinson, Jean (Norman) Stoeckler-Daniel, and Janice (Frank) Garity, and by many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her siblings Lawrence, Reinhold, Victor (died at age 3), Celestine, Hilda Braden, Henry, Claude, Mamerta Pollnow, Jerome, Norman, and Bette Landry, by many brothers and sisters in-law, by her parents Sophia Helen (Janson) and Nicholas, and by many close friends.Private services will be held for immediate family only due to Covid-19 restrictions. A celebration of life for all who wish to attend will be held in the Milwaukee area at a later date when circumstances permit.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Dorothy's name to House of Peace/St Ben's Community Meals (Milwaukee) https://www.capuchincommunityservices.org/ or to homeless shelters, women's shelters, food banks, or other charities that help people in need.