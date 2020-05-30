Dorothy Rose Lubar ZuckerMadison - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born May 9,1925 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lottie Lubar, her husband of 65 years, Donald Zucker and her sister, Esther Sametz. She is survived by her children, Wendy Zucker (David Sahakian), Tom Zucker (Story), and Daniel Zucker (Mary Shannon) and by her grandchildren, Emily Sahakian (Ilya Winham), Sam Sahakian (Brittany Alioto), Alec, Grace, Eli, Annie Zucker and by her great-grandchildren, Leo Winham, Nathan and Luke Sahakian. She is also survived by her brother, Sheldon Lubar (Marianne), brother-in-law Robert Sametz, sister-in-law Rhoda Pine, sister-in-law Dorrace Zucker and many nieces and nephews.Dorothy was a powerful force in life. She was fiercely independent and said exactly what she wanted to say and did exactly what she wanted to do. She valued education and graduated from Whitefish Bay High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She continued auditing classes, attending seminars and lectures, and traveling with Elderhostel with her husband, Donald, well into their senior years. She loved her job as a religious school teacher at Congregation Shalom where she worked for many years. She passed on her love of learning, travel, museums, libraries, and adventures to her children and grandchildren. Dorothy shared and found joy, fun and laughter in many places for her entire life. She had a positive attitude and made friends wherever she went. Most of all she loved and adored and was so proud of her family.The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Covenant Oaks Memory Care, Oakwood Village, Madison, Wisconsin for their loving care of Dorothy for the last seven years.Due to the pandemic, services will be held virtually over Zoom on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 6PM Central Time. Please email dorothyzuckermemorial@gmail.com for meeting information. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be sent to Oakwood Foundation Employee Appreciation Fund in Madison or to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.