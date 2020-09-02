Dorothy Sarandos

Dorothy SarandosBrookfield - Dorothy "Dorica" Sarandos (nee Horvat), entered God's loving arms surrounded by her family on Monday August 31, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of George, they celebrated 53 years of marriage on August 27. Loving mom and best friend of Pamela and Diana. Adoring "mother in da law" of Michael. Proud Baka of George, Aris, Eleni and Theodore. Fortunately, she was able to celebrate her mother Margaret Horvat's 100th birthday in July. She will also be missed by her brothers-in-law, Peter, Theodore and Andy, and sisters-in-law, Annette (Stavros), Vaso, Eleni (Thanasis), Vicki and Dorothaya. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.Dorothy was born in Kotiriba, Croatia (formerly Yugoslavia) and immigrated to the United States in 1961. Dorothy spent time in Greece after her marriage and learned the language and customs, which she proudly exemplified for her daughters and extended family. She was part of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox church community for over 50 years. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her four grandchildren whom she saw daily and lovingly cooked and cared for unconditionally.Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish, 917 N 49th St Milwaukee WI 53208 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a private service to follow due to social distancing rules. Burial at Highland Memorial Park at 1:00 P.M.Dearest Wife, Daughter, Mom, Mother- in-law and Grandma, you will forever be loved. Good luck on that ace!!!