Dorothy Sattler
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Sattler

Hartford - Dorothy Sattler, age 90 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on March 11, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Casper and Dorathy (nee Veller) Weber. She was united in marriage to Helmuth E. Sattler "Rusty" on September 19, 1947 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her loving children, Sharon Johnson of Champaign, IL, Gail (John) Perla of Greenfield, WI, and Karen (Walt) Zolla of Louisville, KY; cherished grandchildren, Julia Burke, Allie and Aaron Johnson, Heather (Jason) De Guelle, Kimberly Perla, Matthew Zolla; cherished great grandchildren, Amaya and Justin Conner, Lilly Johnson, and Amelia De Guelle; and her dear brother Alex Weber. She is further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband Helmuth in 2015. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Amalie, Emilya, Amalia, Ann, Emily, Molly, Marie, John, Frederick, Charles and Casper. Private Family Services were held. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah, WI. Dorothy's family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the Staff at Dickson Hollow and Zilber Family Hospice for the wonderful and loving care she received.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved