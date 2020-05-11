Dorothy SattlerHartford - Dorothy Sattler, age 90 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on March 11, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Casper and Dorathy (nee Veller) Weber. She was united in marriage to Helmuth E. Sattler "Rusty" on September 19, 1947 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her loving children, Sharon Johnson of Champaign, IL, Gail (John) Perla of Greenfield, WI, and Karen (Walt) Zolla of Louisville, KY; cherished grandchildren, Julia Burke, Allie and Aaron Johnson, Heather (Jason) De Guelle, Kimberly Perla, Matthew Zolla; cherished great grandchildren, Amaya and Justin Conner, Lilly Johnson, and Amelia De Guelle; and her dear brother Alex Weber. She is further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband Helmuth in 2015. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Amalie, Emilya, Amalia, Ann, Emily, Molly, Marie, John, Frederick, Charles and Casper. Private Family Services were held. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah, WI. Dorothy's family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the Staff at Dickson Hollow and Zilber Family Hospice for the wonderful and loving care she received.