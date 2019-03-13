|
Skibinski, Dorothy (Nee Inda ) Formerly of Greenfield. Passed away March 9. 2019 age 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Felix "Peter" and her son, Ronald (Leigh) Skibinski. Survived by her son, Allan (Carrie) Skibinski. Grandmother of Amy Reilly and Brian Skibinski. Great grandmother of Jarred Reilly. Dear sister of Robert (Diane) and the late Eleanore (Andrew) Kapp. Also remembered by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Fri March 15 at ST JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8500 W Cold Spring Rd, Greenfield from 10am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated 11am. Burial will follow, Mount Olivet. If desired, direct memorials to the veterans organization of your choice. To receive this obit text 1838343 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019