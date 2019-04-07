|
Snartemo, Dorothy (Nee Skjerping) Age 92. Found peace on April 3, 2019. Dorothy was a devoted wife (of the late Joseph Snartemo), mother, grandmother, and a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by daughters; Linda Stein (the late Marvin), Louise Roe (John) and Joyce Geisler (Jack); granddaughters Alyssa and Joanna Geisler, as well as sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13th from 1 - 3 PM. Memorial service 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019