Dorothy "Dodie" Stamos
Shorewood - (nee Kopfmueller) Entered Eternal Life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 85. Longtime resident of Shorewood. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Aliota and William Stamos. Loving sister of Richard (Shirin) Kopfmueller. Dear aunt of Linda (Keith) Conrad, David Kopfmueller, Susie Bex and Jeannie (Eric) Kopfmueller-Figueroa; great aunt of Mark and Kyle Conrad, and Alexa and Auburn Bex. Further survived by Amelia (nee Aliota), the extended Aliota Family, other relatives and good friends.
Dodie lived life to the fullest touching all with her joy. Her loving friends Jodie (& Oliver), Mary, and Alice she called her angels. She joins her dear angel Nancy who she traveled the seas with along with Micky and Mini and also enjoyed trips to the Dells with. She supported the humane society, disabled veterans, St Jude Foundation, to name a few. And she served as a sponsor at the ALANO Club who not only supported her in her challenges on this earth but also gave her unconditional love where she was embraced as family and found much joy in helping others as a sponsor ever sharing her passionate spirit and love for life.
She graduated from Messmer High School and went on to become a H&R Executive secretary of American Motors with flare and style. She loved her family and extended families dearly. She was very close and loved her brother Richard and his family as her own with great love and affection. Her Niece Jeannie always considered her her second Mother and she spoke with her Nephew David every day. Albeit her immediate family lived spread out around the country, she remained close to all.
In the Aliota family she not only gained a loving husband but his family as well whom she loved so dearly. She was blessed later in life to be reunited with her High School sweet heart Bill and was embraced by his family. Dodie found much joy in joining Bill in worship in his faith as a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of Wisconsin. While as a devout catholic she loved her church St. Roberts and found great joy in volunteering for and doing whatever she could to support the church and her community of Shorewood.
For those who know, she bids you a final 'woo hoo' and is smiling and shining on you all from heaven surrounded by sunflowers and daisies and singing with the birds while united by the many spirits she touched who await her. In loving memory, we shall ever celebrate your wondrous spirit and unconditional love.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 7, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Robert Catholic Church, corner of N. Farwell Avenue and E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to St. Robert Parish, 4019 N. Farwell Avenue, Shorewood, 53211 or the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, 53208.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019