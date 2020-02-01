|
|
Dorothy Stock Hoffmann
Milwaukee - Died peacefully January 31, 2020 at age 95. Lifelong resident of Shorewood. Loving mother of Julie (Andrew) Turnbull, Ned (Anne Devitt) Hoffmann. Treasured grandmother of Katherine (Christopher) Stock Malone. Loving wife of Edward B. Hoffmann (deceased). Further survived by members of the Devitt family, numerous friends and loving covenant family of North Shore Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy lived life to the fullest. Everywhere she went she was involved in bringing people together. Whether it was PTA, garden groups, choirs, elementary school reading programs, making chicken pot pies, watercolor classes, and many more she was the light in the room.
Dorothy was the ultimate organizer and knew how important it was to keep friends and family close. She was an inspiration to us all. The family would like to especially thank the entire staff at Eastcastle Place for their loving friendship and care for the past 5 years. The family would like to also thank staff at Horizon Hospice Care for moms care for the past 4 months.
A service celebrating Dorothy's' life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday February 8 at North Shore Presbyterian Church, Shorewood. The family will greet friends at a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to North Shore Presbyterian Church or Shorewood Historical Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020