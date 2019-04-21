Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Teska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy T. Teska

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy T. Teska Notice
Teska, Dorothy T. (Nee Korzeniewski) Reunited with her beloved husband Bob on Sunday, April 14, 2019 age 95 years. Loving sister of Charlotte (James) Schwartz. Special aunt of Jerry (Jody) Korzeniewski and their family. Further survived by other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Friday, April 26 from 6-7 PM. Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. If so desired, memorials to the German Shepherd Club appreciated
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.