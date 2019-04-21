|
Teska, Dorothy T. (Nee Korzeniewski) Reunited with her beloved husband Bob on Sunday, April 14, 2019 age 95 years. Loving sister of Charlotte (James) Schwartz. Special aunt of Jerry (Jody) Korzeniewski and their family. Further survived by other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Friday, April 26 from 6-7 PM. Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. If so desired, memorials to the German Shepherd Club appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019