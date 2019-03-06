Services
Dorothy Tetzlaff

Tetzlaff, Dorothy Of Sussex. Age 87. Born to Life August 15, 1931. Born to Eternal Life March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Barbara (Dennis) Kudronowicz, Daniel (Rose), and Michael (Nancy). Loving Grandma to 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10am until time of Memorial Service at 11am at Lisbon Presbyterian Church, W250N7905 Hillside Rd., Sussex. Private interment at Sunnyside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
