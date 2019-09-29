|
|
In Loving Memory
Dorothy Urbaniak
October 3, 2018
MISSING YOU
We're missing you a little more
Each time we hear your name,
We've cried so many tears
Yet our heart's are broken just the same.
We miss our time together
Things in common we could share,
But nothing fills the emptiness
Now you're no longer there.
We've so many precious memories
To last our whole life through
Each one of them reminders
Of how much we're missing you.
Always in our thoughts and
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019