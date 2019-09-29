Resources
Dorothy Urbaniak

In Loving Memory

October 3, 2018

MISSING YOU

We're missing you a little more

Each time we hear your name,

We've cried so many tears

Yet our heart's are broken just the same.

We miss our time together

Things in common we could share,

But nothing fills the emptiness

Now you're no longer there.

We've so many precious memories

To last our whole life through

Each one of them reminders

Of how much we're missing you.

Always in our thoughts and

Forever in our hearts.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
