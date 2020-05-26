Dorothy V. "Ma Blair" Blair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy V. Blair "Ma Blair"

Milwaukee - (Nee Peabody) Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Elmer Peter Blair. Loving Ma of Earl, Elmer (Barbara), the late Claudia and Vern "Joe" Blair. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, sister Verle Fairbanks, brother Arnold Peabody, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth Singer Peabody, sisters and brothers, June Bellinger, Earl Peabody, Audrey Griffin and Glendora Cook.

Dorothy was a devoted homemaker, loved to bird watch, play bingo and the slots.

Funeral Service on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (Greenfield) at 11:00am FOLLOWED by the Visitation (with proper Social Distancing) from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Private interment at Wood National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved