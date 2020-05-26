Dorothy V. Blair "Ma Blair"Milwaukee - (Nee Peabody) Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Elmer Peter Blair. Loving Ma of Earl, Elmer (Barbara), the late Claudia and Vern "Joe" Blair. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, sister Verle Fairbanks, brother Arnold Peabody, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth Singer Peabody, sisters and brothers, June Bellinger, Earl Peabody, Audrey Griffin and Glendora Cook.Dorothy was a devoted homemaker, loved to bird watch, play bingo and the slots.Funeral Service on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (Greenfield) at 11:00am FOLLOWED by the Visitation (with proper Social Distancing) from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Private interment at Wood National Cemetery.