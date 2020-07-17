Dorothy V. ShoemakerWhitefish Bay - (nee Entler) Passed away on July 10th, 2020 at home in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, at the age of 88. She was the tenth child of Rosa Ellen Slagle Entler and Virgil Leroy Entler and born at home on September 13, 1931 in Newton Township, Pike County Ohio.Dorothy was a member of the Ralph R. Rickley Order of Eastern Star, and a Past Worthy Matron. She had many dear friends and years of wonderful experiences with her lodge family and remained a member until her death. She was a 41 year employee of Nationwide Insurance Company and won awards for her service in various roles as a typist, executive secretary, research analyst and customer service specialist since beginning with them at the age of 17.Dorothy retained many of her friendships from Nationwide after retirement, and recently joined the Facebook Retired Nationwide Employees group where she was an active participant. Dorothy was a long time member of the "Lunch Bunch", a circle of friends that met once a month at a restaurant of a member's choosing. She and husband Jim were Redjacket ushers at Ohio Stadium for 23 years, and also worked at Cooper Stadium during baseball season. Dorothy remained a loyal and passionate fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes Football team until the end of her life. O-H...She is survived by daughter Debra Shoemaker Schwinn (Richard Schwinn), grandchildren Anna Rose Schwinn (Alan Jones), and Matthew Tucker Schwinn and longtime neighbor and dear friend Lois Beirley. She is also survived by a sister, Stella and many nieces, and nephews, whom she loved and adored. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Leroy Shoemaker, and her parents, four brothers and four sisters. Dorothy's life celebration is postponed due to the pandemic.