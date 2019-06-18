Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Weingrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Weingrod

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Weingrod Notice
Weingrod, Dorothy Dorothy Weingrod, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday June 17, 2019. Loving mother to Herschel and Carmi Weingrod, aunt to Jeremy and Shila Tuchman, great-aunt to their children, great great-aunt to their children, cousin to many, and great friend to scores in Milwaukee and worldwide. Dorothy gave tirelessly of her time and skills to non-profits devoted to Jewish causes as well as working in the Pentagon during WWII. She'll be remembered for her strong opinions, her compassion for others, her amazing memory, and her lifelong passion for the game of bridge. She'll be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Graveside services 11 AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline