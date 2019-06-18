|
Weingrod, Dorothy Dorothy Weingrod, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday June 17, 2019. Loving mother to Herschel and Carmi Weingrod, aunt to Jeremy and Shila Tuchman, great-aunt to their children, great great-aunt to their children, cousin to many, and great friend to scores in Milwaukee and worldwide. Dorothy gave tirelessly of her time and skills to non-profits devoted to Jewish causes as well as working in the Pentagon during WWII. She'll be remembered for her strong opinions, her compassion for others, her amazing memory, and her lifelong passion for the game of bridge. She'll be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Graveside services 11 AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2019