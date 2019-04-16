Services
Genett, Dorthy E. (nee Mason) Passed away April 14, 2019, age 82 years. Beloved wife of Dale for over 61 years. Loving mother of June (the late Ralph) Montgomery, Marcella (Terry) Funck, Linda (Jayson) Fischer, Mark (Marisol) Genett, David (Linda) Genett, the late Cindy (Dwight) Roberts, and the late Jesse (Linda) Genett. Dear sister of Harold (Carol) Mason. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wed. April 17, 2019 at Christian Life Center, 2909 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon from 5:30 PM until the time of the Funeral Services at 6:30 PM. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
