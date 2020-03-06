Services
Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives
2247 South 108th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 327-2500
Resources
Dottie Eberle

Dottie Eberle
Dottie Eberle

Passed away peacefully March 1, 2020, at age 88. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Rose, cousins Ralph Eberle and Joyce Schauer. Further survived by cousin Eileen Eberle, and Dear friend to Peggy Porter and Judy Bremser. Dottie worked at Golden Guernsey, Kohls Foods, and Custom Products. Per Dottie's wishes there will be no Funeral! If you wish to have a Mass said in her name (Parish of your Choice) she would be honored!

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
