Martz, Doug 1942-2019 Doug A. Martz passed away in January 2019 in Las Vegas after a brief illness. He was the son of Edward Martz, long time Chevrolet dealer in Menomonee Falls and Hartland, and of Ellen Martz, homemaker in Hartland. His brother, Bill, a well-known international chess player, preceded him in death. He is survived by brother Alan. An accomplished traveler, Doug was best known for founding Camaro Parts Exchange (Milwaukee) and the restoration of '60s Camaros. Doug was an exceptionally intelligent, gregarious character. He leaves behind many good friends with fond memories of his quick wit. Thanks to all who have shared their thoughts and stories and have wished him well.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019