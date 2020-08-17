Doug Samuel
Brookfield - Gone from this world too soon at the age of 58. Linda and Doug were inseparable so it was appropriate that he passed away with Linda by his side. He lived every moment as a devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather. Doug is survived by his parents, Roger and Toni (nee Smetak), his loving wife Linda and his sons Steve (Stephanie) Samuel, Bryan (Adrienne) Samuel, Joe Samuel, and Mark (Kristen) Samuel. A loving grandfather to Finley, Oliver, Wyatt and Clark. A cherished brother to siblings Bruce (Laurie) Samuel, Lynn (Mike) Schumann and Mike (Amy) Samuel. He is also survived and remembered by many other family members, friends and coworkers.Doug was a member of the 128th Wisconsin Air National Guard for 14 years and was employed at the VA Medical Center as an Interventional Radiologic Technologist. Doug was a handler for the LCC Comfort Dog Ministry and he and Linda volunteered at Froedtert Hospital visiting staff and patients with Concordia University's comfort dog Sage. Doug will be missed by many people. He was not ready to leave this world. Even in death he displayed his selfless nature through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Please refer to krausefuneralhome.com
for funeral arrangements.