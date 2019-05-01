|
Hanson, Douglas A. Douglas A. Hanson of Brookfield passed away April 26, 2019 at age 69. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Jeannette (nee Hiller) Hanson, and brother, Elmer J. Hanson. He is survived by his nephews Mark (Rhonda) Hanson and Douglas (Barbara) Hanson, and great-nephews Ryan (Laura) Hanson and Tony Hanson. He was retired from the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Prior to his illness, Uncle Doug enjoyed working in his garden, fishing at his lake cottage, sharing stories with his family, and the company of his longtime companion Charlene Guetzkow. He could fit more lights on a Christmas tree than anyone would think possible. Visitation will be Thur. May 2, 2019 from 4PM until 6PM at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to The Ronald McDonald House (8948 W Watertown Plank Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226) or The Guest House of Milwaukee (1216 N 13th St, Milwaukee, WI 53205).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019