Douglas A. Purgill
Douglas A. Purgill went to the Great Spirit in the Sky 3-10-20. Born 2-1-34 in Milwaukee. Preceded in death by mother Bernice Pontow, "Pa" George Pontow, sister Virginia Purgill.
Doug was a past president of the Eagles weight lifting club and owner of D & G Janitorial Service. Upon retirement, he enjoyed the winter sun in Florida and in summer, the beauty of his home in Lakewood, WI, where he grew a beautiful flower and vegetable garden, hunted, fished, and learned to like BINGO. He enjoyed camping in and visiting the National Parks and Monuments.
Survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine (nee Bielawski), children: Debbie (Chris) Hirthe, Denise Purgill, Dewain (Suzette) Purgill, Doreen (Jeff) Timmerman, Daren Purgill and special friend Wendy; grandchildren: Christian (Patty), Aaron (Shannon), Gunnar (Ghady), Wyatt, Katie, Ivan, Alek, and Joseph; great-grandchildren: Merrick, Aiden, Loren, Greta.
"Don't clinch your fingers!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020