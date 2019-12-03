Resources
Douglas C. Dall Notice
of Saukville, peacefully passed away on Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Doug was a loving husband to Elizabeth (nee Westfall) for 59 years and father to David (Nancy) Dall of Gilbert, Arizona; Allison (Jeffrey) Knox of Whitefish Bay; and Dean (Laura Pacyga} Dall of Sheboygan. A memorial service will be held at noon on Sat. Dec. 21st at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon. Visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Full obituary at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
