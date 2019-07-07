Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Ekbom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Ekbom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Ekbom Notice
Ekbom, Douglas Douglas Ekbom, age 34. Preceded in death by his mother, Eva; his grandparents; and cousin, Mark Heinmets. Survived by his father, Dr. Gregory Ekbom; and his aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Funeral Services 11:00AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with Visitation beginning at 9:30AM in the Nazareth Chapel at the University of Northwestern, 3003 Snelling Ave N., Arden Hills, MN. Interment Service 11:00AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Anderson Funeral Home (651)776-2761 www.andersonfuneralhome .com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline