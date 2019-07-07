|
|
Ekbom, Douglas Douglas Ekbom, age 34. Preceded in death by his mother, Eva; his grandparents; and cousin, Mark Heinmets. Survived by his father, Dr. Gregory Ekbom; and his aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Funeral Services 11:00AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with Visitation beginning at 9:30AM in the Nazareth Chapel at the University of Northwestern, 3003 Snelling Ave N., Arden Hills, MN. Interment Service 11:00AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Anderson Funeral Home (651)776-2761 www.andersonfuneralhome .com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019