Douglas J. Beaudoin
Douglas J. Beaudoin

Milwaukee - Douglas found peace on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Loving son of Donnette (Nee Demman) and the late Richard. Proud dad of Ryan. Caring brother of Glenn, Bruce, Dennis and Karen (Tim) Leskosek. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Doug was an amazing transmission technician and never had a loss for words. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial reception with lunch for friends and family will be held at Alioto's Restaurant (3041 N. Mayfair Road) on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12:30 to 3:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association in Doug's honor.

When you are born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die, the world cries and you rejoice - Cherokee proverb

We will be known forever by the tracks we leave - Dakota proverb




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
