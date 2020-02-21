|
|
Douglas J. Bower, M.D.
Elm Grove - Passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2020, at age 66. Doug was born on July 31, 1953, in Madison, Wisconsin. Doug's parents instilled in him the joy of helping others.
Doug received a bachelor's degree and a medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He met his wife, Josie in 1977. Ever since, they have always been there for one another, sharing love, laughter, and adventures. Doug worked as a family physician, including obstetrics, for 38 years. He joined the Medical College of Wisconsin where he earned the rank of professor, dividing his time between patient care and medical student education. He cared deeply about developing future physicians who practiced not only the science of medicine, but also its art, which to Doug was kindness and compassion. His brief retirement began on December 31, 2019.
Doug made everyone feel important, cared for, and fully heard. He put people at ease with his gentleness, peaceful strength, and wonderful sense of humor. He was kind and thoughtful, endearingly goofy, and had a generous spirit. Doug always took one moment, or as long as was needed, to make that little difference in the lives of both those he had just met or those that were blessed to know him well. He loved each of life's moments, big or small, including cheering on the Brewers. But what he most enjoyed was his time being present with friends and family. Doug prioritized his family, the core of his joy. He knew what mattered and lived honestly and fully.
Doug is survived by his wife of 40 years, Josie Cusma; his children: Gina (Ray Pfeiffer) Bower and Lisa (Jared Wishik) Bower; his grandchildren: Nina, Gabriel and soon-to-be-born Douglas. He is also survived by his brother, James (Susan) Bower and sister, Marilyn Lawrence. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Antonina Cusma; his brother-in-laws, Jack (Dee Dee Zwettler) Cusma and David (Abigail Amissah-Arthur) Cusma; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eleanor Bower; his father-in-law, Carmelo Cusma; and his brother-in-law, Steve Lawrence.
The family is grateful for the compassionate caregivers at Froedert CVICU as well as to the Elm Grove paramedics. A memorial service is planned for spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to support the Douglas J. Bower, MD Memorial Fund for Family Medicine Education can be made to the Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Office of Development, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 or online at https://mcwsupport.mcw.edu/bowermemorial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020