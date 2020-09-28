Douglas J. Kuehn
Douglas J. Kuehn, 79, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, on Saturday, September 26th, in Tucson, Arizona.
Doug was born in Milwaukee, WI, to James and Jeanne (Barker) Kuehn) on September 13th, 1941. He grew up in the midst of a wonderful family and community in Milwaukee, attending the Country Day School, Whitefish Bay High School and going on to Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. Doug then entered the U.S. Army, serving with the First Calvary, in the Vietnam war.
Upon returning, Doug began his career at the family company, Wiscold (Wisconsin Cold Storage) where he worked as the Executive Vice President for Wiscold, and as the President of Wisconsin Refrigerated Services, until his retirement in 1988. He was dedicated to his industry, and served a term as the Chairman of the IARW (International Association of Refrigerated Warehouse) and as President of The World Group, a group of global warehouses joining together to offer uniform services worldwide.
He was committed to pursuing a life of value, and outside of his professional interests, gave back significantly to his community. He was a lifelong member of the Milwaukee Rotary Club, and served on the board for the St. Rose Youth and Family center. After an automobile accident in 1988, which left Doug a quadriplegic, he became a peer counselor for other quads at Froedert Memorial Hospital, and was also involved with local VFW chapters.
Personally, Doug loved being active. Before his accident, he enjoyed curling, golfing, tennis, riding his motorcycle and sailing. He was a member of the Kettle Moraine Curling Club, the Nagawicka Lake Yacht Club, the Chenequa Country Club, and later in life the Ventana Canyon Golf & Racquet Club. After his accident, he was a proud "soccer" dad, and could be found most weekends cheering on his children from the sidelines, taking long "walks" around the circle with his family, and often having someone steal him a chocolate chip cookie from the kitchen, his favorite.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed dearly by his wife of 30 years, Linda, their children; Peggy (Joe), Scott (Carol), Erik (Melissa), Aaron (Kelley), and Katie (Tim). His memory will also be cherished by their grandchildren; Megan, Ellie, Becca, Ben, Sara, Christian, Kailin, Kallan, Brody, Konnor, Reese, Evie, Kari, and Will, and also by his great-grandchildren: Mason, Maxwell, Emmie & Bella. He is also survived by his brother Richard. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jeanne, brother Bill, son Matthew, and grandson Sam.
Doug was deeply loved by all those who knew him. He was a welcome sight to those he came into contact with daily. For all of us, a bright light in our lives has drawn dim, but the soft glow of this remarkable man will continue to warm the hearts of those fortunate enough to have shared in his life.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be directed to the Arizona Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America https://www.azpva.org/
or the Zoological Society of Milwaukee https://www.zoosociety.org/
The Kuehn family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the VA of Tucson and Casa de la Luz Hospice.