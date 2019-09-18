Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia South Catholic Church
W44 N6055 Hamilton Rd.
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia South Catholic Church
W44 N6055 Hamilton Rd.
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Stucky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas K. Stucky


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas K. Stucky Notice
Douglas K. Stucky

Cedarburg - Douglas Kent Stucky of Cedarburg, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2019 at the age of 72.

Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Francis Borgia South Catholic Church, W44 N6055 Hamilton Rd., Cedarburg with visitation at the church from 10:00am until the time of Mass. Visitation also will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline