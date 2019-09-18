|
|
Douglas K. Stucky
Cedarburg - Douglas Kent Stucky of Cedarburg, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2019 at the age of 72.
Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Francis Borgia South Catholic Church, W44 N6055 Hamilton Rd., Cedarburg with visitation at the church from 10:00am until the time of Mass. Visitation also will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019